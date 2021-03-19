LPL Financial LLC Acquires 18,968 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.43% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $62,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.