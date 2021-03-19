LPL Financial LLC Acquires 45,054 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $41.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.