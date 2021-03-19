LPL Financial LLC Acquires 49,151 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,151 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of 3M worth $60,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in 3M by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in 3M by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 619,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,322,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $192.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

