LPL Financial LLC Acquires 49,756 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $57,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 233,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

