LPL Financial LLC Acquires 98,713 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $45,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $81.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $89.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38.

