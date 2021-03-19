LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Waste Management worth $48,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

