LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,651 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of AMD opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.