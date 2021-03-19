LPL Financial LLC Buys 36,353 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,845,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $215.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $109.61 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

