LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,778 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $62,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

