LPL Financial LLC Buys 89,068 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 18.03% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $46,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6,771.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 49,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.