LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,629 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.70% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $55,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $96.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.