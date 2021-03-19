LPL Financial LLC Has $42.87 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $42,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $177.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

