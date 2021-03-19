LPL Financial LLC Has $43.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.24% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $43,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,551,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15,412.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after purchasing an additional 453,131 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

