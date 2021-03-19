LPL Financial LLC Has $49.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.95% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $49,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $319,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

IYH opened at $248.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.39. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

