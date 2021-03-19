LPL Financial LLC Has $54.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $54,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

