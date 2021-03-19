LPL Financial LLC Has $57.50 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,812 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.93% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $57,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,727,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $74.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.