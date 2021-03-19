LPL Financial LLC Has $60.35 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Silver Trust worth $60,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $791,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.