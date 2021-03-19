LPL Financial LLC Has $61.30 Million Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.89% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $61,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $66.05 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

