LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $63,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $77.94 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

