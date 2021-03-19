LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $46,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

CCI stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average is $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.