LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $50,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,912,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,004,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,574,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $69.80.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

