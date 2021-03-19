LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $54,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $292.31 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $300.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.56.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

