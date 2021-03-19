LPL Financial LLC Purchases 174,669 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.77% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $50,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

