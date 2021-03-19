LPL Financial LLC Purchases 26,505 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $42,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in FedEx by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day moving average of $262.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

