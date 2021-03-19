LPL Financial LLC Purchases 78,148 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,148 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.32% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $46,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.54 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

