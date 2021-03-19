LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $58,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

