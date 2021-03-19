LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $57,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $143.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

