LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,997 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $51,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.11. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.