LPL Financial LLC Sells 155,738 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,738 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

