LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,027,363 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $50,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $172,354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,862,000 after buying an additional 2,660,899 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,440,000 after buying an additional 893,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,945,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

