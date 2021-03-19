LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,847 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $50,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

