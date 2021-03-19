LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $144.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $146.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,572,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,401,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

