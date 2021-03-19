LUKSO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.83 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $62.77 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $16.50 or 0.00028151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00052369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00649279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024575 BTC.

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

