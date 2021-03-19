Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

