Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LAZR has been the topic of several other reports. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,846. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

