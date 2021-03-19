LunchMoney (LMY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30,919.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $468,832.98 and $30,919.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.00452449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00140959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00679213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,173,877 tokens. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

