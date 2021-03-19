Lunes (LUNES) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Lunes coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lunes has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $11,332.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Lunes
Lunes (LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Lunes Coin Trading
