Lunes (LUNES) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Lunes coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lunes has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $11,332.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Lunes

Lunes (LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Lunes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

