Lympo Market Capitalization Tops $39.75 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $39.75 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00051292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00631460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024364 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00034822 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

