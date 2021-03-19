M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of M/I Homes worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in M/I Homes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MHO opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

