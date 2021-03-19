MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Summit Partners L P grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTSI opened at $61.89 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

