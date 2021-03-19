Maecenas (ART) Reaches Market Cap of $3.48 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 43.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 125.1% against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $5,837.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.00630924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069269 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034834 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

