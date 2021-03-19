MahaDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $10.59 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be purchased for about $9.18 or 0.00015584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00676409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,205 tokens. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

