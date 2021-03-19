Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.09

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$74.09 and traded as high as C$83.08. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$83.08, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$776.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.09.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

