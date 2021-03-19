Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66.45 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $2,143.53 or 0.03645370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $66.45 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00052736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00653373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00069550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024573 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

