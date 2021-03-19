Maker (MKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81.66 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $2,122.34 or 0.03610700 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $81.66 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.13 or 0.00631405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033919 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

