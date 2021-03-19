Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.01

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.01 and traded as low as $42.89. Makita shares last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 12,678 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

