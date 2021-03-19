Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Manhattan Associates worth $82,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH opened at $118.55 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.