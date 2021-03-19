MAP Protocol (MAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.50 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 113.3% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00452453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00141389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00675480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00076228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

