Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Up 2.4%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 6,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLFNF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

