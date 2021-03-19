Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.33

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.33 and traded as high as C$27.87. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$27.86, with a volume of 272,600 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFI. CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.33%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.